News updates from HT: MHA removes over 6,000 organisations from FCRA list and all the latest news

6,000 organisations including Oxfam India taken off FCRA list by MHA

Six thousand organisations including Oxfam India, Common Cause, Jamia Milia Islamia, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), Kolkata-based Satajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) have been taken off the list of registered organisations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) with effect from Saturday, January 1, according to the latest data by the ministry of home affairs. Read More

‘Better bargaining, large scale trading…’: PM Modi lists 5 powers of FPOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed five powers of the farmer product organisations (FPOs) during his address after releasing the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Read More

Watch: Covid cases double in Maharashtra as health department declares 3rd wave

Maharashtra health department has declared the arrival of third covid wave as the cases rise threefold in last 10 days in the state. Watch Now

'A little more fuel has been added to the fire': Former India opener has his say on Chetan Sharma's Kohli clarification

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli's controversial statement on his white-ball captaincy has reignited the clash between the 33-year-old and the administrators and added that he won't be surprised if the latter reciprocates. Read More

New Year 2022: Rujuta Diwekar recommends 'ghar ka khana' to boost immunity

The simplest things in life are becoming elusive for most but embracing them can fix many of our health woes. Read More