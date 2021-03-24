IND USA
News updates from HT: MP government imposes Sunday lockdown in 4 more cities and all the latest news
Earlier this month, MP government imposed Sunday lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. In picture - 'My Mask My Security' campaign in MP.(ANI)
News updates from HT: MP government imposes Sunday lockdown in 4 more cities and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Sunday lockdown imposed in four more cities of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed Sunday lockdown in four more cities –Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam after a surge in Covid-19 cases to more than 50, an officer of the home department said. Read more

'It's just a factory': Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hails Team India's bench strength

In the last six months, India's bench strength has been put to test continuously and the new-comers have put their hand up every single time. Read more

After Thalaivi, Ram Gopal Varma changes mind about Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark: 'No one has your versatility'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma doesn't always agree with Kangana Ranaut but her performance in Thalaivi has stumped him for sure. Read more

Kangana Ranaut exudes old Bollywood vibes in Kanjeevaram saree for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has been out and about for the promotions of her upcoming political drama, Thalaivi, in which the Manikarnika actor plays the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Read more

Man cooks eggs on molten lava of live volcano, shares video on YouTube

The Fagradalsfjall volcano, situated west of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, erupted last week. It was a first eruption of its kind in more than 800 years. Read more

'Action against Anil Deshmukh necessary...': Analyst Surendra Jondhale

Professor Surendra Jondhale of Mumbai University said that the Uddhav Thackeray administration should take action against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reinforce a sense of transparency and accountability in the system. Watch here

madhya pradesh covid-19 coronavirus anil deshmukh uddhav thackeray
