News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor asks train passengers to take precautions as she boards one and all the latest news

Mumbai asks train passengers to take Covid precautions as she boards one
A day after warning citizens that the city might be headed towards another lockdown if they do not take Covid-19-related precautions, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday travelled on a local train and requested passengers to wear masks. Read more
Congress sweeps Punjab local body polls, wins 7 out of 8 municipal corporations
The ruling Congress in Punjab on Wednesday registered a stunning victory in the state local body polls, winning seven out of eight municipal corporations for which results were declared on the day. Read more
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case
A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former journalist Priya Ramani in former Union minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against her for her allegations of sexual harassment and said a woman has right to voice her grievance even after several years. Read more
Princess under house arrest: Who is UAE's Sheikha Latifa?
On Tuesday, February 16, the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) released a number of videos of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum in which she said that she was being held hostage at a 'jail villa' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Read more
India announce squad for final two Tests against England, Umesh Yadav to return after passing fitness test
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav will return to the Indian side for the pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad if he clears the fitness test, announced BCCI on Wednesday while naming the India Test squad for the final two matches of the four-match series against England. Read more
2022 Hyundai Kona EV gets a frontal makeover
Hyundai has revealed a glimpse of an updated Kona electric SUV. As it appears, the 2022 Hyundai Kona EV gets a completely new face as compared to the outgoing model. Read more
Amazfit GTS 2 review: Covers the bases
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have in general gained importance over the last couple of years, particularly last year thanks to the global lockdown. Read more
Priyanka Chopra on why she did not speak up about demeaning experiences in Bollywood: 'I had to work within the system'
Priyanka Chopra was left with a bitter taste in her mouth in the early days of her career when a director said that her ‘panties should be seen’ in a song to draw in the audience. Another director-producer advised her to get a ‘boob job’ and other cosmetic enhancements. Read more
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
The ‘pawri’ fever has gripped the country like never before and while we are at it, we are digging up recipes that root for our mood and came across one for chocolate lava oat cake. Read more
Watch: Kiran Bedi posts message after removal as Puducherry L-G; Narayanasamy responds
Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has welcomed the decision and said this was the victory of the people. Watch here
Jailed godman Asaram hospitalised after chest pain
- Cardiologists will decide on discharging Asaram after evaluating the medical investigation reports.
Farmers’ protests: 4-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ tomorrow | Key points
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu
'Don't have anger towards anybody': Rahul Gandhi on father's killers
Priests against Uttarakhand govt proposal to restrict Mahakumbh to a month
Cabinet nod to juvenile justice law amendments
'Priya Ramani stood up for all who screamed #MeToo': Twitter exults
Uttarakhand: NDMA officials meet experts on ways to tackle disasters
Rail Roko: Railways deploys additional security across 4 states, calls for peace
News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor asks train passengers to take precaution
When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers
46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K
- Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently said that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.
