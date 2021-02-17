Princess under house arrest: Who is UAE's Sheikha Latifa?
On Tuesday, February 16, the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) released a number of videos of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum in which she said that she was being held hostage at a 'jail villa' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the current Prime Minister and Vice President of the country.
Latifa had said in an earlier video that she and her brother, Sheikh Majid, had spent their early childhood with their paternal aunt. She was educated at the Dubai English Speaking School, followed by the International School Choueifat and one year at the Latifa School for Girls.
She is said to be an excellent and experienced skydiver, trained by former world champion Stefania Martinengo.
Latifa had attempted a daring escape from the middle-easterm country on February 24, 2018 when she and her Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen left Dubai in a car and crossed into Oman. They took jet-skis from there and met former French intelligence officer Herve Jaubert and his crew on the yacht Nostromo.
She alerted British human rights lawyer David Haigh of Detained International of her departure two days later. Jaubert made contact with an Indian journalist on March 3, 2018, in preparation for their arrival, but the yacht was intercepted by Indian authorities as they were approaching Goa.
The attempted sea escape and its aftermath threw the carefully controlled family image of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed into public life.
On December 24, 2018, the UAE authorities released three low resolution images of Latifa meeting with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson. The meeting was scheduled by Princess Haya, one of the UAE Prime Minister's wives, as per Robinson.
Robinson described Latifa as a 'troubled young woman' on BBC Radio 4.
However, Robinson's comments were criticised by rights groups and Detained in Dubai's head, Radha Stirling, for repeating the Dubai's official version of the story almost word to word. Latifa's representatives also questioned the nature of Robinson's visit and called for an independent investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Africa guards against Ebola as cases rise in Guinea
- Guinea was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which infected more than 45,000 people in West Africa, killing more than 11,000. The latest outbreak couldn’t have come at a worst time as countries grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report
- The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western allies condemn Iraq rocket attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swedish government seeks wider powers to shut businesses if third wave hits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia denies visa to US official for NASA post, calls it 'a reciprocal step'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan alleges 'political pressure' from China may have blocked vaccine deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson urged to focus post-Covid plans on vulnerable children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Joe Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Assembly passes bill aiming to curb 'a rise in Islamism'
- The bill did not single out any particular religion but included tough measures against online apologists for violent acts, stricter surveillance of religious associations, tighter restrictions on educating children outside mainstream schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore minister warns full pandemic brunt not yet felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freeze could keep Texans in the dark for days: energy update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa readies for J&J Covid-19 vaccine inoculation to health care workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox