News updates from HT: Nainital Lake overflows amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nainital Lake overflows, floods Mall Road as Uttarakhand sees incessant rain

As incessant rain continued to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the Nainital Lake in Nainital overflowed flooding the iconic Mall Road and water entered buildings and houses with people seen wading in knee-deep waters. Read more

3 HDFC Bank employees, 9 others held for trying to withdraw from NRI account

Three HDFC Bank employees and nine other people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to make an unauthorised withdrawal from a very high-value NRI account, according to Delhi Police on Tuesday. Read more

From Cabinet to Congress, leaders and political parties shun digital meetings

Sitaram Yechury is a busy man these days. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary is coordinating with leaders of at least 18 Opposition parties for a meeting—a physical one—in New Delhi. Read more

Eternals first reactions: Critics call MCU film 'spectacularly weird', 'Marvel’s version of Snyder’s Justice League'

Eternals premiered in Los Angeles on Monday night and though the embargo on the review is yet to be lifted, critics have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Read more

'He's forcing the management to accommodate him in the team': Laxman wants in-form batter in India's XI at T20 World Cup

Former batsman VVS Laxman has suggested a few changes in India's team composition for their second warm-up match of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Wednesday. Read more

Volvo S90, XC60 petrol hybrid models launched in India. Price and other details

Volvo Cars India on Tuesday officially launched the petrol hybrid models of S90 and XC60 with both priced at ₹61.90 lakh (ex showroom). These Volvo models are just the first of many that have been planned for the country and the Swedish car maker is underlining its commitment to a transition towards a complete petrol portfolio here. Read more

Mumbai Police’s band is back with musical rendition of another classic Hindi song. Watch

Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to share various types of posts. From posting advisories to reminding people about pandemic rules, their shares often talk about safety and also spread awareness. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON