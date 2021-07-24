News updates from HT: Caste-based census will aid welfare says Nitish and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar reiterates demand for caste-based census

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census, saying it will help in better decisions for the people’s development and welfare. Read More

'Supreme leaders will decide': Pralhad Joshi on if he would replace Yediyurappa

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, whose name is doing the rounds as a successor of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday said no one has spoken to him about this and he was not aware that BS Yediyurappa has been asked to resign or not. Read More

'Afghanistan situation dangerous': Indian embassy in advisory for its nationals

The embassy of India in Afghanistan has issued a security advisory for its nationals living in the war-torn country. Read More

Alia Bhatt slays the post pandemic fashion in a plus size black T-shirt

T-shirts are subject to the whims of the fashion elite but Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other Tinsel Town divas, stylists and fashion lovers alike have taken a liking for oversized tees this summer. Read More

You can train like an Olympian with Snapchat’s new AR lens

The Tokyo Olympics have just kicked off and India won its first medal today. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won silver in weightlifting in the women’s 49kg category. Read More

‘Twitter’s magic has worked’: Anand Mahindra reconnects with friend after 52 years

If you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, chances are you’ve seen his recent post where he shared a throwback image from his school days. Read More

Ashutosh Kaushik says he lost out on marriage proposals due to his videos: ‘Ladki wale dekh lete the’

Reality television star Ashutosh Kaushik, who won MTV Roadies 5.0 and Bigg Boss 2, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking removal of certain pictures, videos and articles from the internet, citing his ‘Right to be Forgotten’. Read More





