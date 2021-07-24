Alia Bhatt slays the post pandemic fashion in a plus size black T-shirt

T-shirts are subject to the whims of the fashion elite but Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other Tinsel Town divas, stylists and fashion lovers alike have taken a liking for oversized tees this summer. Recently, Alia slew the post pandemic fashion in a plus size black T-shirt while she dropped the teaser of her upcoming skincare video.

They say, never underestimate the power of the humble T-shirt and as Alia dropped her much-awaited skincare video, it was her trendy look in the black plus size T-shirt which had us hooked. Affordable and universally flattering as fashion's great equalizer, this tee won’t burn a hole in your pocket this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Alia had dropped a video where she could be seen at her sartorially comfy and relaxed look in the reigning summer trend. The video featured the actor donning a plus ice cube license T-shirt that Stole the style top spot in a statement separate from the tops collection this warm weather.

The trend-setting T-shirt had an Eastern-inspired edge and came with a classic round-neck and half sleeves. Letting her comfy ensemble do the maximum talking, Alia pulled back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle and opted to go without accessories before she gave fans a glimpse of her skincare routine.

She captioned the video, “Hi guys, welcome back to AliaBe! Today’s video is all about my skincare. I got a lot of comments and requests to make this video, so here it is, my skincare routine! Let me know if you enjoyed this video in the comments below and don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to AliaBe. Until next time, toodles! (sic).”

The T-shirt is credited to United Kingdom-based online fashion retailer, Boohoo, which boasts of trendy styles at affordable prices. The plus ice cube license T-shirt originally costs £15 which converts to ₹1,535 approximately.

Alia Bhatt's T-shirt from Boohoo(boohoo.com)

T-shirts are the most diverse yet straightforward form of clothing. From off-the-shoulder T-shirt tops to T-shirt dresses and blouses, tees can even add high-octane drama to your cocktail parties with their varied styles and fashion trends.

