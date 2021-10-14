News updates from HT: No immersion of Durga Puja idols in water bodies in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Durga Puja in Delhi: No immersion of idols at public place or in water bodies, rules DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued directions for the Durga Puja festivities in the national capital, which includes, among others, prohibition on the immersion of idols at any public place, or water bodies. Read more

‘If you ask me, we will win’: Babar Azam ‘fully confident’ of defeating India in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is around the corner and the fans in India and Pakistan are eagerly waiting to watch their respective favourite teams locking horns in the mega ICC event. Read more

When Amitabh Bachchan commended Aishwarya Rai for delivering Aaradhya without painkillers: 'Woh lagi rahin...'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. Recently, on his 79th birthday, Aishwarya wished Amitabh with a picture of him and Aaradhya. Read more

Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India

Kia India on Thursday announced the launch of the Kia Sonet 1st anniversary edition. The new special edition model commemorates the first successful year of the compact SUV in India. Read more

Soha Ali Khan Column: Actress spills lockdown fitness secrets, shares favourite Dussehra recipe

Soha Ali Khan Column: Growing up I saw my mother balance family life and work effortlessly. In many ways, she has inspired me to become the person I am today, and a lot of my habits and mantras are borrowed from the way she managed her household and family. Read more

How assailant armed with bow and arrows killed 5 in Norway; Danish man arrested

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people in Norway on Wednesday. Two people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded in the attacks. Watch here