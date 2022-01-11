News updates from HT: No lockdown in Delhi, promises CM Arvind Kejriwal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Don't worry’: CM Kejriwal promises no lockdown in Delhi amid Covid-19 spread

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured the citizens of the national capital of not imposing a lockdown even as Covid-19 cases continued to see an exponential rise over the past few days in wake of the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Read More

John Kerry to visit India soon to take climate dialogue forward

US special envoy for climate John Kerry and India’s Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav had a telephone conversation on Tuesday and discussed the prospect of meeting soon, keeping in mind the evolving Covid-19 situation, in order to take the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) forward. Read More

Nia Sharma says she has ‘meltdowns’ over body issues, reveals she ‘stopped eating’ to have a flat stomach

Television actor Nia Sharma said that she has a ‘lot of issues’ when it comes to her body and is still dealing with them. She talked about how she ends up starving herself to look a certain way. Read More

'Just look where the bat has gone': Gavaskar slams Agarwal's shot selection, asks 'don't you make mental adjustments?'

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Mayank Agarwal’s dismissal on Day 1 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday. Agarwal, who was dropped on 0, scored 15 before he edged Kagiso Rabada to second slip. Read More

Ward off Omicron risk with Giloy; know its amazing benefits

Giloy, the herb that has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years and known for its medicinal properties is becoming quite popular especially in pandemic times to boost immunity and aid post covid recovery. Read More