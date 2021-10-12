News updates from HT: PM Modi calls for unified response to deal with Afghanistan crisis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At G20 extraordinary summit, PM Modi calls for unified response to deal with Afghanistan crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need for ensuring Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule did not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism. Speaking at the Group of 20 (G20) Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier in the day, he also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to citizens of the war-ravaged nation and an inclusive administration that would include women and minority communities. Read more.

BJP 'crushed farmers', will 'crush Constitution' too: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's "mission 2022" in Kanpur with a "rath yatra". Yadav used the opportunity to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying it has "crushed farmers", in an apparent reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were mowed down allegedly by Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra. Read more.

U.S Navy Chief in India; Maritime security on agenda amid Chinese muscle-flexing

U.S Navy chief Admiral Michael M Gilday is in India on a 5-day visit to discuss maritime security amid Chinese muscle-flexing in Indo-Pacific region. Watch here.

Amid coal crisis, Maha minister says there will be no load shedding in state

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Naut on Tuesday assured that there will be no load shedding in the state due to the ongoing coal crisis in the country. Raut asserted that despite a shortage of coal in the state, the Maharashtra government has made sure that the supply of electricity is not disrupted. Read more.

Non-vaccinated people less likely to contract Covid-19 if family members have been administered jabs: Study

The greater the number of family members with immunity against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), either from a previous infection or full vaccination, the less are the chances of other non-immune individuals in the household contracting the infection and hospitalisation, a new nationwide study in Sweden has revealed. Read more.

'Difficult pill to swallow' - David Warner says he was not explained why he was dropped as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

David Warner did not enjoy a memorable season of the Indian Premier League in 2021. The left-handed Australian batsman, who led SRH to a title win in 2016 as captain, was dropped from the position mid-season following a string of low scores. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as captain midway, and barring a couple of matches SRH played in the UAE as the season re-started, the Aussie opener was left on the bench for the remainder of SRH matches. Read more.

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi reveals mom's reaction to his newfound success: 'Zyaada udna mat'

After starring in Squid Game as Ali, Anupam Tripathi has become a household name. He has won fans from across countries and his fandom is only increasing. While he's enjoying the newfound success, he has said his mother warned him to not get carried away. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON