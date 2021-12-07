Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi tells BJP MPs to be regular in Parliament and all the latest news
News updates from HT: PM Modi tells BJP MPs to be regular in Parliament and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

BJP parliamentary party meeting: MPs told to regularly attend Parl sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Read more

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers’ issue

Farm unions have claimed that nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers. Read more

'This is why he is such a successful captain': Ex-Pakistan skipper praises Kohli for Rahane statement after NZ series

Despite the outside noise growing stronger by the day, captain Kohli admitted that it will not impact the decision of the team management and backed the team's vice-captain. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says he left Boston as Amitabh Bachchan was in financial crisis: ‘Didn’t know how he’d get dinner’

Abhishek Bachchan, in a new interview, revealed that he left Boston ‘halfway’ through his acting course to be with his father Amitabh Bachchan during the family's financial crisis. Read more

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan launched at 32 lakh

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan was launched today at a price of 31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the ‘Elegance’ variant.The five-seater SUV is part of Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy. Read more

Sara Ali Khan is a princess in 3 lakh ivory gown for Atrangi Re album launch with Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan attended the album launch event of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar. She wore an ivory embroidered gown worth 3 lakh for the occasion. Read more

Man who built Taj Mahal replica for wife of 27 years shares his love story

Do you use the Internet regularly? Then there is a chance that you already know about the man who commissioned a scaled down Taj Mahal replica to honour his wife of 27 years. Read more

