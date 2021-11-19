News updates from HT: PM Modi to handover military hardware to armed forces, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to formally handover locally produced military hardware to armed forces in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to formally hand over locally produced military hardware to the service chiefs of Indian armed forces today at a ceremony in Jhansi. The ceremony will be held as a part of the three-day-long ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’, organised by the ministry of defence along with the government of Uttar Pradesh, concluding on Friday. Read more…

PM Modi says three central agri laws repealed, urges farmers to withdraw stir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said three farm laws introduced by the Centre will be repealed and urged protesting farmers to end their year-old agitation. He said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin soon. Read more…

Why Bangladesh fans are angry over Pakistan hoisting national flag during practice session

Controversy erupts after Pakistan cricket team hoisted their national flag in Bangladesh during their practice session. The visiting team was seen practicing in Mirpur ground where they hoisted their national flag. Bangladeshi fans took it as a political message ahead of their country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. Pakistan team management said hoisting the national flag is not new for them as they have been following the “coaching philosophy of Saqlain Mushtaq”. Watch the full video for more details

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Guptill 11 runs short of breaking Kohli's massive world record; Rohit not far behind

When taking the field on Friday night at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, besides aiming to star for his side to level the series, will have a personal milestone in sight. The veteran stands just 11 runs short of surpassing Virat Kohli's world record of most ever T20I runs. Read more…

TKSS: Kartik Aaryan reacts after Kapil Sharma asks if dating rumours around actor's releases are 'just for controversy'

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo from the show has been released in which Kapil Sharma asked Kartik about the dating life and the rumours that spring up just in time of his film's releases. Read more…

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in Sikhism that is celebrated all over the globe. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti at home, here are some best wishes, images, greetings, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Read more…