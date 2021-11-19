PM Modi to formally handover locally produced military hardware to armed forces in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to formally hand over locally produced military hardware to the service chiefs of Indian armed forces today at a ceremony in Jhansi. The ceremony will be held as a part of the three-day-long ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’, organised by the ministry of defence along with the government of Uttar Pradesh, concluding on Friday. PM Modi will also dedicate several new initiatives of the defence ministry to the nation.

Marking a big step towards ‘Aartmanirbhar Bharat’, PM Modi will hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy. The Advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers and frigates.

He will also hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited designed and developed twin-engine Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the Chief of the Air Staff. The advanced technologies and stealth features of the LCH will be able to carry out as destruction of enemy air defence, counterinsurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank, and counter surface force operations among others.

The Indian Army chief will be handed over drones designed and developed by Indian startups. The Indian Army has decided to procure these UAVs from the startups after detailed testing and trials, which serves as proof of the "growing maturity of Indian drone industry ecosystem”, according to the defence ministry.

“As a demonstration on thrust on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy are adopting indigenously designed and developed platforms for their use. Three platforms will be formally handed over by the Prime Minister to respective Service Chiefs on November 19,” the defence ministry had said in a statement.

