News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi
Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest has led to widespread condemnation from the opposition as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday demanded the release of the 22-year-old. Read more
'England are not behind because of the pitch': Mark Butcher feels Chennai Test is 'beyond England'
Former batsman Mark Butcher is not a fan of the turning Chepauk surface, but believes that is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai. Read more
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch
The first trailer for Netflix' upcoming drama, Bombay Begums is out. Starring Pooja Bhatt in the lead, the show marks her comeback to acting after many years. Read more
Man's proposal to partner after moving to new house may make you say aww
If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve seen quite a few proposal videos. Case in point, this video which shows a man proposing to his partner the day they moved to their new home. Read more
Disha Ravi case: Opposition attacks govt; BJP leader compares activist to Kasab
A massive row has broken out over the arrest of 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi in the ‘toolkit’ case. Several Congress leaders lashed out at the Modi government and called for the immediate release of the activist. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons MMRDA commissioner in Topsgrup money laundering case
- The MMRDA had earlier refuted all allegations in its statement to the Mumbai police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) which is also probing a case against Topsgrup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-hour bandh by Congress over rising fuel prices brings Odisha to a halt today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong ally IUML to get Rajya Sabha seat in biennial Kerala polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on way to UP’s Hathras, gets interim bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox