News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi compares vaccine policy with note ban

'For a few industrialists': Rahul Gandhi compares vaccine policy with note ban

Drawing a parallel between the Modi government's decision of demonetisation and making Covid-19 vaccine available in the open market with 'liberalised' pricing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that both the decisions are alike as they both benefit a few industrialists.

Covishield to cost ₹400 in govt hospitals, ₹600 in pvt hospitals

SII said that Covishield will cost ₹400 per dose in govt hospitals and ₹600 per dos in private hospitals.

Joe Biden’s wartime law use blocks India’s vaccine ramp-up

Indian officials are in touch with their counterparts in the US to resolve a hold-up in supplies of raw materials needed by Covid-19 vaccine makers that has been caused by Washington’s decision to prioritise local buyers under a war-time law invoked earlier this year by President Joe Biden to boost vaccine production.

How the 2nd Covid wave is different and why the next 4 weeks are crucial

The second surge of coronavirus sweeping the country is frightening. There is an unprecedented surge in new infections, more and more deaths are being reported and the healthcare system is caving under the pressure of patients lining up even as essentials like medicines, oxygen, ICU beds are in short supply.

Amit Mishra adds to leg-spinners' spell in IPL 2021

Seen as lethal attacking options, leg-spinners are a prized commodity in the Indian Premier League. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, of Royal Challengers Bangalore, are yet to warm-up this season, and Chennai Super Kings’s ace Imran Tahir still awaits a game. Yet, there has been enough quality bowling in the early rounds to keep connoisseurs of leg-spin bowling excited.

Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh asking Yash Chopra for a job during financial crunch, when 'nothing was working out'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he had 'front row seats' when his family went through a financial crunch in the 1990s. He said that he was forced to drop out of college and return home because his father, Amitabh Bachchan, 'was going through a really rough time'.

Trouble in paradise? Tesla-China love boat may have hit stormy weather.

Tesla and China have had a close and intense relationship ever since the American EV maker began exporting units to the country in 2014. That Shanghai became home to the first Tesla plant outside of the US was much like putting a ring on it. And while China remains a massive market for Tesla - sales doubled in 2020, and the Chinese continue to favour products like Model 3 and Model Y, recent times have seen some degree of friction in this otherwise fairy-tale of an affair.

