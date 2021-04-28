News updates from HT: Rajasthan CM goes into isolation after wife tests Covid-19 positive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goes under isolation after wife tests Covid +ve

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday isolated himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Sharing the news on Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started." Read more

Coast Guard locates missing fishing boat in Arabian Sea after 4 days

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday announced that it has located missing Tamil Nadu fishing boat Mercedes after a four-day search operation. The boat was located in the Arabian Sea at a distance of about 1,100 km from Goa, the coast guard said in a statement. Read more

US Supreme Court arguments begin in cheerleader's free speech case

US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday began hearing arguments on whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus in a case involving a former Pennsylvania cheerleader's foul-mouthed social media post that could impact the free speech rights of millions of young Americans. Read more

Saudis in talks to sell Aramco stake to global energy firm

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown to go on display at Kensington Palace

The memory of Princess Diana is etched in people's minds till date, and of the many instances one can think of which made Lady Di unforgettable, the sight of her in her stunning and huge taffeta wedding dress is surely one for the books. Read more

'He is three players packed into one': Ajit Agarkar's huge praise for CSK player, says 'there's nothing he can't do'

After a disappointing season last year, Chennai Super Kings have roared back in IPL 2021 and in some style. Having lost their season opener, MS Dhoni's CSK have registered four straight wins in a row, having beaten Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

Dharmendra says he is a loner and is 'living with remembrance of those touching memories'. See pic

Actor Dharmendra on Wednesday said he was a loner and that he now lives with the memories of times gone by. The veteran actor was replying to a tweet by Apne director Anil Sharma. Read more

Watch| Covid crisis: Oxygen, Remdesivir black market as patients gasp & hospitals choke