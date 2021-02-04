News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh says India ready to supply defence equipments to IOR nations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh says India ready to supply defence equipments to IOR nations

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India had to play an active role to ensure a peaceful and prosperous co-existence of all other countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) since it was the largest country and had a vast coastline in the region. A total of 22 countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates Somalia, Madagascar and Tanzania are a part of the IOR.

‘To give details in Parliament’: Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who on Thursday arrived at the Ghazipur border to meet the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws, said that the Lok Sabha Speaker was not allowing the Opposition parties to raise the issue. The purpose of the visit, she added, was to give him details of 'what is happening here.'

'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim

The police on Thursday ordered the repositioning of nails that were hammered into the Ghazipur border road to keep protesting farmers from entering Delhi. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a man was seen pulling out the irons nails.

Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer

After being ravaged by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for over a year, the world is now witnessing a fall in the number of cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed this development, calling it encouraging news.

England batsman Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests against India with wrist injury

England's preparations for the four-match Test series against India took a hit after top-order batsman Zak Crawley was ruled out of the first two Tests with a wrist injury, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday.

Tata Safari bookings officially open at ₹30,000, launch on February 22

Bookings for Tata Safari were officially opened on Thursday and start at ₹30,000. Tata Motors has confirmed that Safari will be launched on February 22 and that deliveries of the seven-seat SUV will begin from the same day.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has attacked actor Taapsee Pannu, who in a recent tweet made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. Taapsee seemingly commented on Rihanna's tweet, and the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag that trended hours later.

4-year-old girl gets warm send off after being cured of coronavirus. Watch

A heartwarming video of healthcare workers in a hospital giving a celebratory send off to a little girl who recovered from Covid-19 after months-long fight has won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional too.

Watch: ‘Nobody’s tweet can’t weaken our democracy’: RJD’s Manoj Jha in Rajya Sabha

RJD MP Manoj Jha spoke during the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha and lashed out at the Modi government over the farmers' protest. Jha said that the government of the day only believes in lecturing people and not listening to them.