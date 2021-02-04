News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh says India ready to supply defence equipments to IOR nations and all the latest news
Rajnath Singh says India ready to supply defence equipments to IOR nations
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India had to play an active role to ensure a peaceful and prosperous co-existence of all other countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) since it was the largest country and had a vast coastline in the region. A total of 22 countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates Somalia, Madagascar and Tanzania are a part of the IOR. Read more
‘To give details in Parliament’: Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit
Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who on Thursday arrived at the Ghazipur border to meet the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws, said that the Lok Sabha Speaker was not allowing the Opposition parties to raise the issue. The purpose of the visit, she added, was to give him details of ‘what is happening here.’ Read more
'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim
The police on Thursday ordered the repositioning of nails that were hammered into the Ghazipur border road to keep protesting farmers from entering Delhi. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a man was seen pulling out the irons nails. Read more
Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer
After being ravaged by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for over a year, the world is now witnessing a fall in the number of cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed this development, calling it encouraging news. Read more
England batsman Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests against India with wrist injury
England's preparations for the four-match Test series against India took a hit after top-order batsman Zak Crawley was ruled out of the first two Tests with a wrist injury, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday. Read more
Tata Safari bookings officially open at ₹30,000, launch on February 22
Bookings for Tata Safari were officially opened on Thursday and start at ₹30,000. Tata Motors has confirmed that Safari will be launched on February 22 and that deliveries of the seven-seat SUV will begin from the same day. Read more
Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'
Actor Kangana Ranaut has attacked actor Taapsee Pannu, who in a recent tweet made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. Taapsee seemingly commented on Rihanna's tweet, and the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag that trended hours later. Read more
4-year-old girl gets warm send off after being cured of coronavirus. Watch
A heartwarming video of healthcare workers in a hospital giving a celebratory send off to a little girl who recovered from Covid-19 after months-long fight has won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional too. Read more
Watch: ‘Nobody’s tweet can’t weaken our democracy’: RJD’s Manoj Jha in Rajya Sabha
RJD MP Manoj Jha spoke during the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha and lashed out at the Modi government over the farmers’ protest. Jha said that the government of the day only believes in lecturing people and not listening to them. Watch here
Most Indians looking to revisit familiar tourist destinations in 2021: Survey
- According to the survey, Srinagar, Digha, Manali, Goa and Alibag are some of the top trending Indian destinations for locals travelling between February 1 and February 28.
Over 22 lakh public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020: Govt
Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest sites won't help: Devegowda
Protesters treated as anti-nationals: Badal after Ghazipur visit
Governor takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete
'Disclaimer put on WHO website': Govt on incorrect map of India
On way to meet family of farmer who died, Priyanka Gandhi discusses stir
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Thursday afternoon
- Traffic officials said snowfall is going on both sides of Jawahar tunnel since morning and it could hamper traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
Foreign celebs’ support for farmers’ protest sparks govt censure: What we know
BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
- BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court
What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi
KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
