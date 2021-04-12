News updates from HT: RTGS service will be unavailable for 14 hrs on April 18 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RTGS services won’t be available for 14 hours on April 18 due to technical upgrade: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service will not be available for 14 hours on April 18 (Sunday) due to a technical upgrade.

Panel grants emergency-use approval to Russia-made Covid vaccine Sputnik V

A committee under India's drug regulator reviewed and approved the emergency-use application of Russia-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on Monday based on its strong immunogenicity data.

Something wrong if lawyers don’t want to be HC judges due to retirement age: SC

There is something wrong in their thinking if lawyers do not want to become judges because of the retirement age, observed the Supreme Court on Monday while rejecting a plea on increasing retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: How can the Royals contain skipper magnificent KL Rahul?

Punjab Kings have a new name and they would hope this brings a change in their fortunes as well.

Beware of third party stores! Security firm finds app store infected with malware

Unlike Apple, which only allows users to download and install apps that it curates via its App Store, Android users can not only 'sideload' any compatible application, but also install third-party stores.

Abu Dhabi police arranges ‘Happiness Patrol’ for four-year-old, wins praises

A toddler received a sweet surprise from the Abu Dhabi police on Sunday and the video of the surprise has now won many hearts online.

'Playful, not funky': VW reveals Taigun cabin, underlines focus on quality

Volkswagen Taigun is gearing up for an India debut and it is being touted as one of the strongest offerings from the German auto giant in a space that is hotly contested as well as massively lucrative.

Shilpa Shetty nails Naukasana again, shares benefits of 'cakewalk' Yoga exercise

Going back to polish previously performed exercise moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra inspired fans to improve upon Yoga's Naukasana.

Neelima Azeem on her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar: 'Experienced grief, rejection, anxiety'

Neelima Azeem has opened up about her failed marriages. The actor was first married to Pankaj Kapur, with whom she had Shahid Kapoor, and then married to Rajesh Khattar, with whom she had Ishaan Khatter.