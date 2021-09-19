News updates from HT: S Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabian counterpart and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaishankar exchanges notes on Afghanistan, strategic ties with Saudi counterpart

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi during the latter's maiden visit to India. Read more

12 die of viral disease in Kanpur village, death probe underway

As many as 12 people have lost their lives to a viral disease at a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. All the villagers of Kursauli had tested negative for dengue. Read more

'They are about to shock the world': Mentor Hussey explains why KKR's opening duo of Shubman and Nitish holds promise

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, KKR mentor David Hussey pinned his hopes on the duo of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, calling them the 'next generation of Indian players'. Read more

Remo D’Souza shares pics of wife Lizelle's weight loss journey, says 'You are stronger than me'. Varun Dhawan is in awe

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza has shared pictures of his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s transformation and said that he is proud of her “impossible” achievement. Read more

Hero MotoCorp working to launch retro-style Harley-Davidson model

Hero MotoCorp is working to launch a Harley-Davidson model with retro styling as the company is gearing up to enter the segment of premium motorcycles, said a senior company official. Read more

How to practice mindfulness in daily life and reduce your stress

Practicing mindfulness can improve your concentration, bring mental clarity, and reduce stress. Renowned psychologist Dr Kamna Chibber explains how we can benefit from it. Read more

After US military kills children, families demand apology, aid

Days after the United States of America admitted to having erroneously killed civilians instead of ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan, relatives of the victims demanded justice. Watch