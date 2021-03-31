News updates from HT: Samyukt Kisan Morcha announces march to Parliament in May and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers' protest: SKM announces march to Parliament in May

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 protesting farmers' unions, on Wednesday announced a march to Parliament in the first fortnight of May. The farmers’ union has said that besides farmers and labourers, women, dalit-adivasi-bahujans, unemployed youth and representatives of every section of the society will participate in the march. Read more

'Eyewash': Fadnavis on panel formed to probe charges against Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government’s decision to appoint a single-member committee to probe the corruption allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in good health despite two months of detention, her legal team said Wednesday, as diplomatic pressure on the military junta ramped up. Read more

$1 billion for every chip-maker who 'makes in India': Report

India is offering more than $1 billion in cash to each semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its smartphone assembly industry and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said. Read more

Rising Pune Supergiant reached IPL 2017 final because of MS Dhoni and not Steve Smith: Rajat Bhatia

Domestic cricket veteran Rajat Bhatia on Wednesday recalled his stint with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 and gave a strong statement on the leadership of Australian batsman Steve Smith. Bhatia said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the main reason the team made it to the season finale. Read more

Kangana Ranaut claims she'll 'save' film industry with Thalaivi, says 'thekedaar' Karan Johar. Aditya Chopra are hiding

Actor Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi is sticking to its 23 April release date, even as other film producers contemplate a delay. Many filmmakers had announced bold new release dates for their movies earlier this year but they might delay them now amid the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Read more

Kolkata couple starts free library, turns fridge into book cabinet

In today’s edition of tales that will fill your heart with warmth, here’s a couple from Kolkata who started a free library in Patuli to evoke the love of reading in children. Their story has won lots of love from people after being shared by many on social media. One such post was also re-shared on the library’s official Facebook page. Read more

Now you can recharge your Delhi Metro Smart Card using Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced a partnership with Delhi Metro. As a part of this partnership, customers will now be able to recharge their Delhi Metro Smart Cards using Amazon Pay. The company said that customers can recharge their Delhi Metro Smart Cards by simply using the Amazon Pay tab on their Amazon shopping app or website. Read more

Watch: Mamata Banerjee throws football at rally; writes to non-BJP parties



