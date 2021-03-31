Kolkata couple starts free library, turns fridge into book cabinet

In today’s edition of tales that will fill your heart with warmth, here’s a couple from Kolkata who started a free library in Patuli to evoke the love of reading in children. Their story has won lots of love from people after being shared by many on social media. One such post was also re-shared on the library’s official Facebook page.

The post, written in Bengali, when translated, describes the people behind the initiative - Kalidas Haldar, who is a teacher, and his wife Kumkum Haldar. They turned an old fridge into a cabinet to display the books. What is even more amazing is the place where the library is set up - at a small grocery story owned by Tarapada Kahar.

The post is complete with a few images of the place. One of the images shows the couple standing in front of the library and another shows Kahar standing beside it.

The images also show a huge banner on the fridge-turned–book cabinet with several pointers written on it. For instance, it asks the readers to take one book at a time for a month. It also urges others to contribute old books to the library.

The story of this library also made its way to Twitter. Here’s what a post about it says:

