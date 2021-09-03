News updates from HT: SC chides UP cops after Delhi Police trace missing girl and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A reflection on UP cops, says SC after Delhi Police trace missing girl in 24 hrs

The Supreme Court on Friday chided the Uttar Pradesh Police for its lackadaisical attitude in handling a case involving a minor girl missing for almost two months after the Delhi Police traced her in less than 24 hours of the top court’s directions. Read more…

Kerala to take strict action against those violating Covid-19 quarantine norms

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in Kerala is worsening with each passing day, the state government on Friday issued an order which said that stringent action will be taken against people who violate the quarantine norms. Read more…

‘Will raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir’: Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen

A Taliban spokesman has said the group reserves the right to speak out in support of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, remarks that run counter to senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani’s contention that the organisation would not interfere in Kashmir. Read more…

BJP, MNS leaders should read Centre’s letter before demanding to reopen temples: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders for staging agitations over the reopening of temples and religious places. Read more…

Resistance forces in Panjshir deny Taliban’s claim of capturing Shutul district

The Afghan resistance forces in Panjshir denied the Taliban’s claim of capturing the Shutul district in the province, as fighting continued between the two for a fourth consecutive day. Read more…

6 injured as ISIS-inspired terrorist goes on stabbing spree in New Zealand mall

An attacker inspired by the Islamic State group stabbed six people at a New Zealand supermarket on Friday before police - who had the man under surveillance - shot him dead. Watch here…

Nasser Hussain explains ideal lengths to dismiss Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli

Analyzing the way the Indian batsman have been dismissed in the ongoing five-match series, former England captain Nasser Hussain said Joe Root’s bowlers have not had to change their plans much to get the better of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Read more…

Jasleen Matharu says she tried to comfort Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s house

Jasleen Matharu visited the late Sidharth Shukla’s house on Thursday to pay her last respects and spent quite some time with his family. She also met his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill there. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasleen said that she spent nearly two hours with Sidharth’s family. Read more…

Do your kids use the internet? 9 things they must never do online

For kids nowadays, the internet is a basic essential, they cannot imagine a world without it. And because of that, they approach it with far less caution than older people, for them, it’s, more often than not, just a screen that responds to them. Kids are mostly unaware of the invisible risks at play. Read more…