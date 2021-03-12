News updates from HT: SC judge gets emotional during farewell address and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At her farewell, Justice Indu Malhotra chokes with emotion during speech

Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra, first woman member of the Bar to be directly appointed as a judge in the top court, choked on her farewell speech on Friday that got chief Justice of India SA Bobde to cut in. Read More

I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday sounded confident of winning from his stronghold of Bodinayakanur in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections will be held in a single phase next month, for the time in a row. Read More

Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts

From promises of free laptops to colour TVs and grinders, Tamil Nadu’s political parties have tried to outdo each other in offering freebies ahead of the polls for decades. Read More

'Too good a cricketer not to be in India's playing XI': Kris Srikkanth calls India batsman a 'class act'

Everyone is pondering what would India's team composition be for the T20I series against England starting Friday. Read More

Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her

After maintaining an unusual silence on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kangana Ranaut has finally delivered her hot take. Read More

Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra

Samiksha Pednekar's claim to fame may be her actor sister Bhumi Pednekar, but the lawyer by profession has managed to rake up quite a social media following and a legion of fans for herself. Read More

Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter

Have you ever come across those posts which are absolutely creative but also equally hilarious? If you know what we’re talking about, then this share will not come as a surprise to you but will surely leave you thoroughly entertained. Read More

‘Mamata Banerjee only remembers Nandigram during polls’: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP candidate from Nandigram and local strongman Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination and slammed the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Watch