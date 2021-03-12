News updates from HT: SC judge gets emotional during farewell address and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
At her farewell, Justice Indu Malhotra chokes with emotion during speech
Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra, first woman member of the Bar to be directly appointed as a judge in the top court, choked on her farewell speech on Friday that got chief Justice of India SA Bobde to cut in. Read More
I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination
Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday sounded confident of winning from his stronghold of Bodinayakanur in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections will be held in a single phase next month, for the time in a row. Read More
Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts
From promises of free laptops to colour TVs and grinders, Tamil Nadu’s political parties have tried to outdo each other in offering freebies ahead of the polls for decades. Read More
'Too good a cricketer not to be in India's playing XI': Kris Srikkanth calls India batsman a 'class act'
Everyone is pondering what would India's team composition be for the T20I series against England starting Friday. Read More
Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her
After maintaining an unusual silence on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kangana Ranaut has finally delivered her hot take. Read More
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Samiksha Pednekar's claim to fame may be her actor sister Bhumi Pednekar, but the lawyer by profession has managed to rake up quite a social media following and a legion of fans for herself. Read More
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Have you ever come across those posts which are absolutely creative but also equally hilarious? If you know what we’re talking about, then this share will not come as a surprise to you but will surely leave you thoroughly entertained. Read More
‘Mamata Banerjee only remembers Nandigram during polls’: Suvendu Adhikari
BJP candidate from Nandigram and local strongman Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination and slammed the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Watch
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
