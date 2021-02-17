Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought Centre’s response to a petition seeking installation of technological system at airports to prevent aircrafts from overshooting runways. Read more

Foreign envoys reach Srinagar for two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit

More than 20 foreign envoys and diplomats arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for a 2-day visit aimed at showcasing the government’s efforts to restore normalcy. Read more

Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Guv, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'

Kiran Bedi was removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor late on Tuesday. She thanked the government and her team that worked diligently to serve public interest. Read more

Risk of Covid-19 spread during ongoing wedding season, say experts

The ongoing wedding season is an “area of concern” and people must take all necessary precautions, said govt experts during Tuesday’s media briefing. Read more

‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post

Smriti Irani's latest Instagram post answering “What to do when life shuts a door” make people giggle. Read more

As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics

Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was visited by her parents as the delivery is due any day now. Read more

'Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week': Lloyd lambasts India captain for arguing with umpire

David Lloyd has come down heavily on Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai. Read more

Ramdas Athawale counters Rahul Gandhi’s jibe with marriage advice | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hum do, humarey do’ was criticised by RPI MP Ramdas Athawale.