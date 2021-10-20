News updates from HT: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in J&K encounter and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

J&K: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with a joint team of police and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the police said. The security forces had launched a search-and-cordon operation earlier in the day in the Dragad area of Shopian, after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. Read more

Delhi-Kushinagar direct flights 4 times a week from Nov 26, announces Scindia

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that the government will begin a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar. Read more

Punjab: BSF recovers made-in-Pakistan pistols, heroin near international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 22 pistols (mostly Pakistan made), pistol magazines and heroin inside the paddy fields near the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur. Read more

The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav to star alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer in Extrapolations

Actor Adarsh Gourav, of The White Tiger fame, is set to share screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations. Read more

'Should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur?': Parthiv Patel on selection dilemma for India at T20 World Cup

As India gear up for their opening game at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, the big question that continues to circle Virat Kohli & co. remains who will make it into the playing XI. Read more

Craving for lachcha paratha? Have paneer paratha instead, says nutritionist

Festival season is here and you may be tempted to indulge in some lip-smacking delicacies with your friends and family. But here's a note of caution. Loading oneself with high-calorie food may lead to spike in sugar levels of people with diabetes or those with heart troubles. Read more

U'khand rain: Char Dham Yatra resumes after 3-day halt; death toll rises to 40

Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which was halted due to rain, resumed on Wednesday. The pilgrimage was suspended from October 17-19 amid warnings of very heavy rainfall. Watch here