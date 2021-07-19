News updates from HT: TMC to enter national politics on July 21 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC to enter nat'l politics on July 21, Mamata govt in Delhi next: Madan Mitra

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will expand its base and enter national politics through virtual events on July 21, a special day in the Bengal ruling camp’s calendar, said party leader Madan Mitra. Read More

Had great respect for Stan Swamy’s work, says high court at his ‘bail hearing’

The Bombay High Court said it had dealt with the medical bail applications of Elgar Parishad accused including Stan Swamy, Varavara Rao and Hany Babu on humane considerations by acceding to their request to be transferred to private hospitals of their choice despite vehement opposition from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state prison authorities. Read More

Vaccine trials for kids: 2nd dose of Covaxin to be administered next week

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited may next week administer second dose of its anti-Covid shot, Covaxin, to children in the age group of 2-6 as part of its vaccination trials for kids. Read More

‘If you want to win T20 World Cup, you need players like them’: Harbhajan lauds Shaw, Kishan's batting against SL

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lavished praise on young batsmen Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw for their powerful knocks, helping Team India win the first ODI against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on Sunday. Read More

Pinch 2 teaser: Salman Khan reacts as fan demands money back, says ‘paisa nahi churaya...’

Arbaaz Khan is set to return with the new season of his chat show, Pinch, and his first guest is Salman Khan. Read More

Katrina Kaif rocks the cutest brunch outfit in ₹7k floral crop top, shorts

It is no secret that floral prints are a forever favourite of the fashion lovers universally and since crop tops are a raging trend, Katrina Kaif clubbed both to sizzle the monsoon style and give a trendy look. Read More

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rain which has caused water logging in several areas. Read More

Boats on Thane streets; landslide near Mumbai; Gurugram roads flooded after rain

Rain lashed parts of Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR on Monday. The downpour caused waterlogging at several places. Watch