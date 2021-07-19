Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rain which has caused water logging in several areas. Amid this, a video shared by Mumbai Police has won people’s hearts. The clip shows a policeman helping a man and his daughter reach safety.

“You Can Count On Us!” says the tweet shared along with the video posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter. “A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” the tweet says further.

The video shows the policeman guiding the man, who was carrying his daughter in his arms, walk through a waterlogged area.

Watch the video below:

You Can Count On Us!



A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021

The clip was also shared on Instagram. “Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” says the caption.

Shared on July 18, both posts have collected various likes and reactions. While on Twitter it has received over 4,000 likes, on Instagram it has collected more than 48,000 likes. Several people have posted appreciative comments about the video.

“Salute to Mumbai police,” wrote an Instagram user. “Round of applause to the men in uniform!” added another.

