News updates from HT: UK, SA, Brazilian variants found in about 300 Covid samples and all the latest news

About 300 sequenced Covid-19 samples found to be of UK, SA, Brazilian variants

At least 284 samples that tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, across the country have been found to be of the UK variant, officials aware of the matter said. Another 11 turned out to be of the South African and one of the Brazilian variants.

In the BJP’s universe, the space of intellectuals and lateral entrants

On Saturday, senior journalist Swapan Dasgupta filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the West Bengal assembly polls, after stepping down as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

Explained: Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and environmental concerns

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat signed a tripartite agreement with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday on the occasion of World Water Day to start the work on India's first major river interlinking project that will connect the Ken and the Betwa Rivers.

What happens to him now?: Deep Dasgupta concerned about Indian batsman's future

India batsman K.L. Rahul is currently going through an extremely rough patch. Chatter about his future in the Indian team has picked up pace after the wicketkeeper-batsman returned with scores of 1,0,0, and 14 in the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad before getting dropped for the fifth and final encounter.

Jaguar I-Pace launched in India at ₹1.06 crore

Jaguar Land Rover India launched the much-awaited Jaguar I-Pace in India on Tuesday at ₹1.06 crore, going up to ₹1.12 crore (ex showroom). The Jaguar I-Pace becomes the second luxury electric SUV in the country after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. JLR India had already started receiving bookings for the e-SUV from November 2020.

Thalaivi trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa biopic. Watch here

The first trailer for Thalaivi, the upcoming drama about the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, was released on actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday on Tuesday. A teaser was released in February.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in pickle green dabka work saree, strappy blouse

Appealing beauty, grace and striking simplicity are synonyms for actor Aditi Rao Hydari who never fails to impress the fashion police with her eclectic sartorial taste and her recent set of pictures in Punit Balana saree are no different. Excuse us while we swoon over The Girl on The Train star who took glam quotient a notch higher by flaunting an aesthetic modernism and Indian culture in the silk organza saree.

Watch: EAM Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart Atmar; holds talks on peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Afghan counterpart in New Delhi on March 22. Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar is on a 3-day visit to India.