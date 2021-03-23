Thalaivi trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa biopic. Watch here
- Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The launch event was held on her 34th birthday.
The first trailer for Thalaivi, the upcoming drama about the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, was released on actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday on Tuesday. A teaser was released in February.
Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree, among others. The trailer shows Jayalalithaa being undermined by men, who doubt if she has what it takes to be a politician, especially because she was originally an actor.
There are also glimpses of romantic scenes and moments of humour. She is told that if she is willing to spread love, she will receive love in return. We are then shown glimpses of Jayalalithaa campaigning, and winning support across the state. Powerful moments include Jayalalithaa taking on Indira Gandhi face-to-face in her maiden speech in the Parliament in 1984. Incidentally, Kangana will play Indira in an upcoming film as well.
Politician PJ Kurien had told Hindustan Times in 2016 that he remembered the moment vividly. "When J Jayalalithaa made her maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, even the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi came to the House to hear her. I was a Lok Sabha member then, and I remember it was like an event here (Parliament). The gallery was full and when she finished speaking, everyone was praising her articulation, content and language. It made news that day," he'd said.
Kangana has been teasing a 'massive transformation' over the months and had said in the past that she'd gained 20 kgs for the role.
In a tweet, she'd written that the weight gain ‘severely damaged’ her back -- although for the most part, she relied on prosthetics to make her appear heavier. Last year, in an interview with ANI, Kangana likened herself to Jayalalithaa. She said: “She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors.”
Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career
“I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels,” she added.
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turned 10 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Neetu Singh, and aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished her on her birthday.
Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'
Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past
Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out
- A little over a month after Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment', the actor was reunited with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined them too.
Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
- RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
Farhan thanks Milkha for praising Toofan: 'You are an inspiration to us all'
- After Milkha Singh showered praises on Farhan Akhtar for Toofan teaser and his look in it, the actor has thanked the athlete. Farhan played Milkha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Thalaivi trailer: Kangana brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa film
- Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The launch event was held on her 34th birthday.
Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.
Amitabh shares pic with Abhishek, talks about how he has become his friend
Kangana Ranaut shares long note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her body
Kareena Kapoor asks paps to 'move back' as she makes her way to the car, watch
- Kareena Kapoor returned to work on Monday a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actor was surrounded by the Mumbai paparazzi as she made her exit from the shoot location.
Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor
Suhana Khan takes over New York with her friends in stunning outfit
Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team for National award win
- Congratulating the team of Jersey for bagging two national awards, Shahid Kapoor says it adds extra pressure as he awaits the release of Hindi remake of the film.
Here's how Kangana's soured relationship with her father has healed
- Kangana Ranaut's relationship with her father has undergone a massive transformation from the latter considering her an unwanted girl child to requesting the government to provide security to her. Here's all about the father-daughter's bond.