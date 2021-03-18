News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit worst and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey

The unemployment rate in Delhi rose by 17.4 percentage points during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown—from 11.1% recorded in January-February 2020 to 28.5% recorded in October-November 2020—according to a Delhi government survey, which HT has seen. Read more

Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds from April 1 till the top court decides on the validity of these bonds. Read more

Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

A day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in more than two months, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a review meeting with the health minister, health secretary and other officials, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Read more

Afghan special forces helicopter crash lands, 9 dead

Nine people on board a special forces helicopter were killed after it crash-landed in the Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Thursday. Read more

He will be disappointed: Laxman explains what’s going wrong with KL Rahul’s technique

Indian opener KL Rahul is having a tough time in the ongoing T20I series against England in Ahmedabad. One of India's most consistent T20I batsmen over the last few years, Rahul has been struggling badly to get runs against his name. In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Read more

Hyundai reveals more details about its new Staria MPV ahead of unveiling

Nearly a week after teasing its upcoming MPV, Hyundai has revealed clearer pictures for the successor to its Starex MPV called the Staria. The design of the new Hyundai Staria MPV have been completely revamped compared to Starex, and now look more modern. Read more

Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?

There are a few celebrities who rarely share snippets from their gym sessions, but whenever they do, those videos go viral and leave their followers feeling lazy. Kiara Advani is one such actor. Not long ago, a clip of her nailing an intense session with her trainer had surfaced on the internet and it left us breathless, her latest clip is also doing the same. Read more

Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: An exhausting yet exhilarating superhero epic; fan-service at its finest

You can’t fault a film for being an indulgent endurance test if that is exactly what it was aiming for. What would have been criticism in normal circumstances, in a post Snyder Cut world, has become indistinguishable from praise. Read more

Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher

Unwanted and uninvited guests can make anyone uncomfortable. For an Ohio resident, this unwanted guest came in the form of a raccoon. A post shared on Facebook details what happened once this guest was found taking a nap in the resident’s dishwasher. Read more

Watch: Param Bir Singh Out: Decoding the fallout for Uddhav-led Maharashtra coalition

The Maharashtra government transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on March 17, who faced flak over his handling of the Ambani bomb scare episode. This came in the backdrop of a police officer, Sachin Vaze, being blamed by the National Investigation Agency for the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Watch here