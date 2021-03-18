News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit worst and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey
The unemployment rate in Delhi rose by 17.4 percentage points during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown—from 11.1% recorded in January-February 2020 to 28.5% recorded in October-November 2020—according to a Delhi government survey, which HT has seen. Read more
Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds from April 1 till the top court decides on the validity of these bonds. Read more
Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
A day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in more than two months, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a review meeting with the health minister, health secretary and other officials, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Read more
Afghan special forces helicopter crash lands, 9 dead
Nine people on board a special forces helicopter were killed after it crash-landed in the Maidan Wardak province, on Wednesday night, according to the Afghan Ministry of Defense on Thursday. Read more
He will be disappointed: Laxman explains what’s going wrong with KL Rahul’s technique
Indian opener KL Rahul is having a tough time in the ongoing T20I series against England in Ahmedabad. One of India's most consistent T20I batsmen over the last few years, Rahul has been struggling badly to get runs against his name. In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Read more
Hyundai reveals more details about its new Staria MPV ahead of unveiling
Nearly a week after teasing its upcoming MPV, Hyundai has revealed clearer pictures for the successor to its Starex MPV called the Staria. The design of the new Hyundai Staria MPV have been completely revamped compared to Starex, and now look more modern. Read more
Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?
There are a few celebrities who rarely share snippets from their gym sessions, but whenever they do, those videos go viral and leave their followers feeling lazy. Kiara Advani is one such actor. Not long ago, a clip of her nailing an intense session with her trainer had surfaced on the internet and it left us breathless, her latest clip is also doing the same. Read more
Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: An exhausting yet exhilarating superhero epic; fan-service at its finest
You can’t fault a film for being an indulgent endurance test if that is exactly what it was aiming for. What would have been criticism in normal circumstances, in a post Snyder Cut world, has become indistinguishable from praise. Read more
Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher
Unwanted and uninvited guests can make anyone uncomfortable. For an Ohio resident, this unwanted guest came in the form of a raccoon. A post shared on Facebook details what happened once this guest was found taking a nap in the resident’s dishwasher. Read more
Watch: Param Bir Singh Out: Decoding the fallout for Uddhav-led Maharashtra coalition
The Maharashtra government transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on March 17, who faced flak over his handling of the Ambani bomb scare episode. This came in the backdrop of a police officer, Sachin Vaze, being blamed by the National Investigation Agency for the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Purulia, PM Modi refers to Ramayana to point to its water crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools shut in Maharashtra’s Palghar after students, teachers contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 Live: Compared to other states, Delhi's situation under control: Jain
- According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.