News updates from HT: Cabinet allows 100% FDI in telecom sector via automatic route and all the latest news

100% FDI in telecom sector via automatic route allowed: Union minister

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday allowed 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country's telecom sector via the automatic route, adding all safeguards will apply. Till now, only 49% of FDI was allowed through the automatic route and anything beyond this had to necessarily go through the government route. Read more.

Delhi Police captured ISI-backed terrorists trained by Pak Army officers: Report

Following the arrest of six people by Delhi Police on Tuesday who were part of an ISI-backed terror module in Pakistan, a probe into the matter has now revealed that the suspected terrorists were trained under a Major or Lieutenant-rank Army officer named Ghazi, news agency ANI reported. Read more.

Maoist violence highest in Chhattisgarh in 2020, NCRB data reveals

Chhattisgarh recorded the highest number of crimes committed by Maoists in 2020, according to the annual report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday. The NCRB statistics show that Chhattisgarh topped in number of murders, attempted murders, loot and arson by Maoists by a long margin followed by Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Read more.

UK PM Boris Johnson issues 3 warnings if Covid-19 cases spike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that his government could bring back mandatory wearing of face masks, advise people to work from home (WFH) and, make use vaccine passports compulsory if a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during this winter threatens to overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS), news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Read more.

Gautam Gambhir picks India's XI for T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, no place for star spinner

India vs Pakistan cricket matches always cater an electrifying experience. Since both nations don’t play against each other often due to diplomatic reasons, ICC events are the only platform when fans witness India and Pakistan locking horns. Read more.

2021 Force Gurkha bookings to open on this date. Price, specs and more here

The flavour for capable yet affordable off-road SUV vehicles just got spicier with the unveiling of the 2021 Force Gurkha which will rival the Mahindra Thar in the Indian automotive space. The company will officially launch the latest Gurkha SUV on September 27 and it is on this date that the price announcements will also be made. Read more.

CISF puts Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their entourage of nannies through security protocol at airport. Watch video

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and their entourage of assistants on Wednesday. Pictures and videos of the family, posing together for the paparazzi, were shared online. Watch here.

