News updates from HT: UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin and all the latest news

UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin

Unable to contact their family members, who are missing after the devastating flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, several people from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have started leaving for the neighbouring state to search for them. Read more

iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto

The Congress in Assam is seeking ideas and suggestions in the form of short videos to help prepare its manifesto for the upcoming state polls. It is offering iphones and cash as rewards for the best suggestions. Read more

WHO identifies two ‘most likely' scenarios of Covid-19 transmission to humans

A team of experts investigating the origin of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan has identified two most likely scenarios that caused the transmission of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to the human population. Read more

'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings

India captain Virat Kohli displayed a solid batting performance on the final day of the first Test against England in Chennai. Despite being under pressure while chasing a target of 420, and seeing wickets continue to tumble on the other end, Kohli showcased immense maturity to bat on and keep one end safe. Read more

Kangana Ranaut claims she's better at stunts than Tom Cruise, hours after calling herself a better actor than Streep

Hours after calling herself a better actor than three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise. Kangana often gets triggered when a behind-the-scenes video of her, riding a wooden horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is brought up. Read more

Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on Twitter recently that has garnered much appreciation from netizens. The video featuring Rijiju himself shows his performance dedicated to the jawans of the 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army. Read more

Watch: Sasikala's grand return to Tamil Nadu, garlands MGR statue ahead of polls

Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after spending 4 years in prison in a disproportionate assets case. She was released from prison on January 27, but spent some days in a Bengaluru hospital for Covid-19 treatment. Watch here