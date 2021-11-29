Home / India News / News updates from HT: WHO warns of ‘high’ risks related to omicron strain and all the latest news
News updates from HT: WHO warns of ‘high’ risks related to omicron strain and all the latest news

The WHO also said that researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.(Reuters File)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Risk related to Covid variant Omicron 'very high', warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier said that it was “not yet clear” whether the newly-detected virus variant was more transmissible than the previously known strains. Read more here

Jaya Bachchan's K3G thaali returns in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser, Alia Bhatt wraps arms around Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar released a glimpse of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as the cast and crew completed 50 days of shooting. Read more here

Ola in sight? Ather Energy to set up second manufacturing base to up production

Ather plans to ramp up production from 120,000 per annum to 400,000. Read more here

1st Test: Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel defy Ashwin, Jadeja threat as India, New Zealand play out thrilling draw in Kanpur

In what will go down in history as one of the most thrilling finishes to a Test match, India and New Zealand played out a nail-biting draw in the first match of the series in Kanpur. Read more here

This sleeping position can help you with chronic constipation

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently revealed a simple and effective hack to deal with chronic constipation. Read more here

Watch: Fugitive scam accused Mehul Choksi claims threat of ‘kidnapping to Guyana’

