‘Next 24-48 hours critical’: Indian Army officials on assault dog Zoom's health

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:17 PM IST

An operation was launched after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night.

Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine.(@ChinarcorpsIA)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A canine member of the Indian Army, Zoom, who was injured on Monday, during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, is critical, and getting treatment under close observation of a medical team at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

“Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered & splinter injuries on his face were treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of a medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,” Indian Army officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Zoom was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding. The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation, the canine was shot twice and suffered critical injuries.

The dog, however, continued his task, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists. Zoom was then rushed to the Army's Veterinary Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Zoom has battled bravely against terrorists earlier and been part of several active operations in south Kashmir.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

According to reports, the slain duo were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

jammu and kashmir indian army
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
