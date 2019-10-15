‘Next war will be fought with indigenous weapons and will win it’: Army chief Bipin Rawat

india

In an unequivocal push for inclusion of indigenous technology in the armed forces Army chief Bipin Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that it will give India an edge over its adversaries.

Rawat said India will fight the next war with indigenous weapons and win it, and the time was ripe to focus on future warfare. “We are looking at systems for future warfare. We have to start looking at development of cyber, space, laser, electronic and robotic technologies and artificial intelligence,” Rawat said at the 41st DRDO directors conference in New Delhi.

Lauding the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Army chief said DRDO has made strides to ensure that the needs of the armed forces are met through home-grown solutions.

NSA Doval said niche technologies have to be need based and they can make India more secure. “We have to make a hard assessment of what we need to give us an edge over our adversaries,” he said.

Doval said armies that were better equipped have always decided the destiny of mankind and India historically has always been a runner-up. “There is no trophy for the runner up. Either you are netter than your adversaries or you are not there at all,” the National Security Advisor said.

