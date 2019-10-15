e-paper
‘Next war will be fought with indigenous weapons and will win it’: Army chief Bipin Rawat

National Security Advisor Doval said niche technologies have to be need based and they can make India more secure.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army chief General Bipin Rawat in New Delhi on Tuesday.
In an unequivocal push for inclusion of indigenous technology in the armed forces Army chief Bipin Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that it will give India an edge over its adversaries.

Rawat said India will fight the next war with indigenous weapons and win it, and the time was ripe to focus on future warfare. “We are looking at systems for future warfare. We have to start looking at development of cyber, space, laser, electronic and robotic technologies and artificial intelligence,” Rawat said at the 41st DRDO directors conference in New Delhi.

Lauding the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Army chief said DRDO has made strides to ensure that the needs of the armed forces are met through home-grown solutions.

NSA Doval said niche technologies have to be need based and they can make India more secure. “We have to make a hard assessment of what we need to give us an edge over our adversaries,” he said.

Doval said armies that were better equipped have always decided the destiny of mankind and India historically has always been a runner-up. “There is no trophy for the runner up. Either you are netter than your adversaries or you are not there at all,” the National Security Advisor said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:40 IST

Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
'Going into a tailspin': Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan's new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
'I'm prepared to destroy its economy': Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
16-year-old PUBG addict faked his own kidnapping, demanded ransom from parents: Police
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said 'it's your last night'
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
