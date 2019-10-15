e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

KLF conspiring to revive terrorism in Punjab: NIA

The KLF has been doing so with the active support from across the border and with funding from countries like UK, Australia and France, NIA inspector general Alok Mittal said.

punjab Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Rakesh Asthana, IPS, Director General of BCAS (R) during the NIA's national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/Special Task Force, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on Monday, October 14, 2019.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Rakesh Asthana, IPS, Director General of BCAS (R) during the NIA's national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/Special Task Force, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on Monday, October 14, 2019. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspector general (IG) Alok Mittal on Monday said the banned terror group Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) has been conspiring to disrupt the law and order and communal harmony in Punjab.

The KLF has been doing so with the active support from across the border and with funding from countries like UK, Australia and France, Mittal said while speaking at the annual conference of chiefs of the Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) in New Delhi.

He said during the investigation into the terror financing cases related to Jammu and Kashmir, it has come to the light that there were systemic weaknesses in the J&K Bank as it was not following the KYC rules, was giving unsecured loans and had no systematic data.

“The terrorists and their sympathisers have taken the advantage of the systemic weaknesses in the J&K Bank and was misusing the banking system,” he said.

Pak under pressure from FATF: Doval

Speaking at the conference, national security adviser Ajit Doval said on Monday that Pakistan is under immense pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terrorists operating from its soil.

Doval praised the efforts of the NIA in collecting evidence of Pakistan’s role in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

“NIA has been able to make tremendous contribution in its terror funding probe in Jammu and Kashmir. This action put the pressure at the right place in foreign agencies which were running this,” he said.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the “black list” alongside Iran and North Korea.

With inputs from agency

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:06 IST

tags
top news
Army hit by silent wall in LoC intelligence ops
Army hit by silent wall in LoC intelligence ops
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Gone in 9 days? Monsoon retreating 5 times faster
Gone in 9 days? Monsoon retreating 5 times faster
Pak hands India final draft agreement on Kartarpur, retains $20 per pilgrim
Pak hands India final draft agreement on Kartarpur, retains $20 per pilgrim
First visually impaired woman IAS officer takes charge in Kerala
First visually impaired woman IAS officer takes charge in Kerala
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Punjab News