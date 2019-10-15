KLF conspiring to revive terrorism in Punjab: NIA

punjab

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:07 IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspector general (IG) Alok Mittal on Monday said the banned terror group Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) has been conspiring to disrupt the law and order and communal harmony in Punjab.

The KLF has been doing so with the active support from across the border and with funding from countries like UK, Australia and France, Mittal said while speaking at the annual conference of chiefs of the Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) in New Delhi.

He said during the investigation into the terror financing cases related to Jammu and Kashmir, it has come to the light that there were systemic weaknesses in the J&K Bank as it was not following the KYC rules, was giving unsecured loans and had no systematic data.

“The terrorists and their sympathisers have taken the advantage of the systemic weaknesses in the J&K Bank and was misusing the banking system,” he said.

Pak under pressure from FATF: Doval

Speaking at the conference, national security adviser Ajit Doval said on Monday that Pakistan is under immense pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terrorists operating from its soil.

Doval praised the efforts of the NIA in collecting evidence of Pakistan’s role in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

“NIA has been able to make tremendous contribution in its terror funding probe in Jammu and Kashmir. This action put the pressure at the right place in foreign agencies which were running this,” he said.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the “black list” alongside Iran and North Korea.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:06 IST