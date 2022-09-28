‘Next, you’ll want condoms’: Bihar officer to student's plea on sanitary pads

A senior official in Bihar’s women development department has sparked a controversy after snapping back at a school girl who asked if they can be provided with sanitary napkins at a cost of ₹20-30.

The managing director of Bihar women development corporation, Harjot Kaur Bhamra, responded to girl, “Today, you are asking for sanitary pads; tomorrow you will ask for condoms."

When the girl said that people's votes determine who governs, the officer said, "This is the height of stupidity. Then don't vote. ‘Ban jao Pakistan (become like Pakistan). Do you cast ballots for money and services?"

Student replied, "I am an Indian."Why should I?”

The incident happened at a workshop, titled “Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar" (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar) as part of a project that has a tagline ‘Towards enhancing the value of girls'.

The response of the senior official is drawing massive criticism on social media. A video of the incident was also shared by a BJP functionary. Sharing the clip on Twitter, BJP leader Amrita Rathod said “meet an IAS officer of the Nitish-Tejashwi government who asks a student to go to Pakistan for having sought sanitary pads”.

In the video, the girl can be seen asking the panel for sanitary napkins at a subsidised rate so that they do not have to rely on others for the essentials.

The officer then said, "You'll suggest tomorrow that the government can also offer jeans. And why not some beautiful shoes after that?”

“You will soon expect the government to provide you with family planning options, as well as condoms," she added.

According to reports, Bhamra heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation, which organised the function on Tuesday in partnership with Unicef and other organisations.

The officer later tried to impart a lesson. "Why should you take anything from the government? This way of thinking is incorrect. Do it yourself," she advised the young audience of girl students.

