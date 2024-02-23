Uttarakhand police accuse NGO of funding Haldwani violence, warns benefactors

Haldwani: The Uttarakhand police have identified an NGO which allegedly collected funds for the violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura areas earlier this month. The police, in a statement released on social media, warned the benefactors of the non-profit that those donated are being identified. Aftermath of the Banbhoolpura area after a curfew was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an 'illegal' madrassa and an anti-encroachment drive, in Haldwani.(File photo)

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating in this regard. Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken," the police said in a statement.

The police said "those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO" are being identified.

Action is being taken to seize the account and registration number of the said NGO, it added.

The police said they will act against those who accept the money illegally, support the rioters and post misleading facts on social media about the violence.

"Therefore, everyone is requested not to support such NGOs in any way," they said.

On Wednesday, the police arrested six people in connection with the February 8 violence. 74 people have been arrested so far.

Four people died and 250 policemen sustained injuries after violence broke out when the authorities were demolishing an illegal madrassa.

The police had to clamp a curfew and issue a shoot-at-site order to contain the situation.

A police station was also burnt down.

Meanwhile, the local municipal body has issued a recovery notice of ₹2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence.

On Thursday, the police filed a fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against six people, including Malik.

They have been booked criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said. The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits, he said.

With inputs from agencies