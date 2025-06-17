Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NHAI debars concessionaire for slope collapse on Kerala highway

ByShivani Singh
Jun 17, 2025 08:50 PM IST

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said the collapse occurred due to improper design, inadequate slope protection works and poor drainage system

New Delhi: In the wake of the collapse of slope protection work on NH-66 in Kerala, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday debarred the concessionaire and its promoter -- Hyderabad-based M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd -- to participate in future bids.

The incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district occurred in Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 on June 16. (Videograb / INCKerala)
The incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district occurred in Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 on June 16. (Videograb / INCKerala)

The incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district occurred in Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 on June 16 due to improper design, inadequate slope protection works and poor drainage system, NHAI said in a press statement.

A showcause notice has also been issued for debarment of one year, along with levying monetary penalty of up to Rs. 0.9 crore, NHAI said.

The project is on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), and the concessionaire has to maintain the section for 15 years and reconstruct the slope protection work at their own cost.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways also said that an expert committee has been constituted with senior scientist of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a retired professor of IIT-Palakkad and Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the site and review the design and construction of NH-66 in Kerala. The committee will also provide remedial measures for the project.

Last month, the NHAI due to the collapse of a NH-66 stretch at Kooriyad in Kerala’s Malappuram district suspended the concessionaire of the project, KNR Constructions from participating in future bids. It also suspended the project director and terminated the service of a site engineer involved.

An 18-year-old was killed and two were injured when a hillock collapsed at Mattalati near Cherathur in Kerala, which was also a part of the MEIL’s segment.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NHAI debars concessionaire for slope collapse on Kerala highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On