NHAI debars concessionaire for slope collapse on Kerala highway

New Delhi: In the wake of the collapse of slope protection work on NH-66 in Kerala, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday debarred the concessionaire and its promoter -- Hyderabad-based M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd -- to participate in future bids. The incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district occurred in Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 on June 16. (Videograb / INCKerala)

The incident of collapse of slope protection works at Cherkkala in Kasaragod district occurred in Chengala-Neeleshwaram section of NH-66 on June 16 due to improper design, inadequate slope protection works and poor drainage system, NHAI said in a press statement.

A showcause notice has also been issued for debarment of one year, along with levying monetary penalty of up to Rs. 0.9 crore, NHAI said.

The project is on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), and the concessionaire has to maintain the section for 15 years and reconstruct the slope protection work at their own cost.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways also said that an expert committee has been constituted with senior scientist of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a retired professor of IIT-Palakkad and Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the site and review the design and construction of NH-66 in Kerala. The committee will also provide remedial measures for the project.

Last month, the NHAI due to the collapse of a NH-66 stretch at Kooriyad in Kerala’s Malappuram district suspended the concessionaire of the project, KNR Constructions from participating in future bids. It also suspended the project director and terminated the service of a site engineer involved.

An 18-year-old was killed and two were injured when a hillock collapsed at Mattalati near Cherathur in Kerala, which was also a part of the MEIL’s segment.