NHRC teams reach Bengal to probe post-poll violence, two regions on radar

A team constituted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited a part of North 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Wednesday to probe allegations of post-poll violence while a second team reached north Bengal in the afternoon. Police officers aware of the development said the NHRC teams, which are part of a committee, will be touring parts of north and south Bengal over the next few days.

There are seven people in the committee that includes a member of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission and a member of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

On June 21, the Calcutta high court’s five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal dismissed a petition by the West Bengal government seeking recall of the June 18 order that asked the NHRC to probe allegations of human rights violation during alleged violence after the recent assembly polls.

The NHRC was asked to submit its report before the court by June 30, the next date of hearing.

Hours later, the NHRC constituted a seven-member panel to “enquire into complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal” and told the panel to identify people who were prima facie responsible for the violence and the officers who maintained a “calculated silence”.

The committee is led by Rajiv Jain, the former Intelligence Bureau chief who assumed charge as NHRC member on June 2, a statement by the human rights agency said. The committee also comprises National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, NHRC’s (director) investigation Santosh Mehra and DIG (investigation) Manzil Saini, West Bengal Human Rights Commission registrar Pradip Kumar Panja and West Bengal State Legal Services Authority member secretary Raju Mukherjee.

The high court, which heard several petitions on the violence that erupted after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the state elections, ordered on June 18 that the NHRC has to constitute the committee. The state government rushed to the high court the following day with a review petition, requesting the five judges to recall their order.

The judges heard out the state government on Monday but were not convinced. The bench made a pointed reference to complaints of police inaction and observed that the conduct of the state did not inspire the confidence of the court.

The court also pointed out that the NHRC had received 541 complaints while the state human rights commission did not receive a single one.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mounted a relentless campaign against the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging that its supporters are being targeted. The BJP has alleged that more than 30 people have been murdered and women have been raped and molested as well for supporting the saffron camp.