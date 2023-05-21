NIA arrests Jaish operative as part of crackdown on terror in J&K

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested an operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad for his involvement in the terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir. On June 21 last year, the NIA had registered a case related to conspiracies hatched by cadre and over ground workers of various proscribed terror organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan(Representative image)

Mohammad Ubaid Malik of Kupwara, was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based Jaish commander and was passing on secret information especially on the movement of troops and security forces. The probe agency also recovered several incriminating documents showing Malik's involvement in furthering terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

On June 21 last year, the NIA had registered a case related to conspiracies hatched by cadre and over ground workers of various proscribed terror organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan.

The conspiracy involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote control operated sticky bombs / magnetic bombs.

As per NIA, the IEDs and explosives are being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally, to execute terrorist attacks in J&K. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel in the union territory.

The central probe agency said conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

