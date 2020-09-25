e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA arrests ‘key conspirator’ in August 11 Bengaluru riots

NIA arrests ‘key conspirator’ in August 11 Bengaluru riots

The riots had broken out on the night of August 11 over a derogatory social media remark by one Naveen, identified as the nephew of Srinivas Akhanda Murthy, the sitting Congress MLA from Pulakeshi Nagar of Bengaluru.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Riots broke out in Bengaluru on August 11.
Riots broke out in Bengaluru on August 11.
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at 30 locations in Bengaluru in connection with last month’s riots and arrested a bank recovery agent, Sayed Saddiq Ali, who is allegedly the key conspirator of the violence.

Ali (44), NIA said in a statement, was involved in the attack on KG Halli police station on August 11, resulting in heavy damage and destruction of public and government property. He was absconding since the day of the incident.

During the raids, NIA teams recovered airguns, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs and incriminating documents related to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI).

The central anti-terror probe agency took over the probe from the state police on September 23.

The riots had broken out on the night of August 11 over a derogatory social media remark by one Naveen, identified as the nephew of Srinivas Akhanda Murthy, the sitting Congress MLA from Pulakeshi Nagar of Bengaluru.

The remark insulted the religious sentiments of Muslims, the NIA said in a statement.

“The state secretary, SDPI, Muzamil Pasha and other members of Social Democratic Party of India /Popular Front of India gathered a mob at the houses of Naveen, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and at the premises of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, who vandalised the premises and resorted to arson, creating fear and panic among the masses,” the NIA further stated.

More than 300 people, including some SDPI members, have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city that night. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India, for the riots and demanded a ban on the organisation. The SDPI has, however, rejected the charges as “baseless”.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In