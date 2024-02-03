 NIA conducts multiple raids, seizes LTTE related papers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / NIA conducts multiple raids, seizes LTTE related papers

NIA conducts multiple raids, seizes LTTE related papers

ByDivya Chandrababu
Feb 03, 2024 04:47 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Tamil Nadu in an LTTE-inspired arms seizure case. The raids targeted premises belonging to suspects, including members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party. The agency seized electronic devices, documents, and books related to the LTTE.

Chennai

Raids were conducted at the premises belonging to suspects, including functionaries of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
Raids were conducted at the premises belonging to suspects, including functionaries of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a series of raids across Tamil Nadu in a LTTE inspired arms seizure case, NIA said in a statement on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Raids were conducted at the premises belonging to suspects, including functionaries of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist party which emerged as the third largest in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The raids were conducted in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Tenkasi.

“Extensive searches by the agency led to the seizure of one laptop, seven mobiles, eight SIM/memory cards and four pen drives, along with incriminating documents and books related to the LTTE terror organisation and its self-styled slain supremo, V Prabhakaran,” the agency said.

A state youth wing organiser of NTK in Chennai, I Karthik filed an urgent writ petition in the Madras high court against the summons issued to him by the NIA without giving him sufficient time to appear. He said in his petition that given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the NIA is arm twisting NTK.

A bench of justices M S Ramesh and Sunder Mohan disposed of the case since NIA submitted that they were not planning to arrest the NTK cadre.

The case was first lodged by the state police following the arrest of two men, Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash, during vehicle check in Salem on May 19, 2022. They were found possessing two pistols, ammunition, gun powder, etc., and were subsequently arrested.

“Investigations revealed that the duo was inspired by the LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation,” the NIA said. “They wanted to establish an outfit similar to the LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu,” the agency said.

One more accused Kabilar alias Kabilan, was also arrested in this case. The case was taken over by NIA on July 25, 2022 and investigations are continuing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On