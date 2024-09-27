NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in J&K linked to Reasi terror attack probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in connection with the June 9 terror attack in Reasi, where nine people were killed and 41 injured. The attack occurred when terrorists opened fire on a bus headed to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, according to officials. Nine people had died and several others were injured in the Reasi bus attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

The NIA took over the investigation on June 17, following orders from the Union home ministry.

The bus, travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road after being hit by gunfire, plunging into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Reasi's Pouni area.

A two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh were also among the victims of the June 9 terror attack.

So far, one person, Hakam Khan from Rajouri, has been arrested for allegedly providing food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists, as well as assisting them in scouting the area before the attack.

Officials reported that multiple NIA teams have been conducting searches in Rajouri and Reasi districts since this morning in connection with the Shiv Khori terror attack. The searches are ongoing, with further updates expected.

NIA links Lashkar-e-Taiba's role in the attack

In July, the NIA's questioning of an arrested suspect in the June attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, indicated the involvement of Pakistan-based handlers from the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, PTI reported. NIA officials said that at least three terrorists may have participated in the bus attack.

The interrogation of Hakam Khan, also known as Hakin Din, revealed that he provided shelter, food, and logistical support to the terrorists. Khan reportedly assisted them in conducting reconnaissance of the area and even accompanied them during these efforts. The officials said that the terrorists stayed with Khan on at least three occasions since June 1.

Based on the information obtained from Khan, the NIA conducted searches on June 30 at five locations associated with hybrid terrorists and their overground operatives. His interrogation also suggested the involvement of two Pakistan-based LeT commanders, Saifullah (alias Sajid Jutt) and Abu Qatal (alias Qatal Sindhi), who are believed to have acted as handlers for the attackers.