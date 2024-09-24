Menu Explore
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
NIA carries out raids in Tamil Nadu in Hizb-ut-Tahrir conspiracy probe

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 24, 2024 04:29 PM IST

NIA searched the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanyakumari districts and recovered various incriminating materials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe related to an anti-election campaign promoted as part of a divisive conspiracy of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an organisation seeking to establish Islamic rule in the country, officials familiar with the development said.

NIA took over the Hizb-ut-Tahrir conspiracy probe from the Chennai police in July. (Representational image)
NIA took over the Hizb-ut-Tahrir conspiracy probe from the Chennai police in July. (Representational image)

Officials said the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanyakumari districts were searched and various incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash, and literature belonging to Hizb-ut-Tahrir were recovered.

The probe relates to causing and creating disaffection through various social media handles, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise or voting, deemed by Hizb-ut-Tahrir as un-Islamic.

HuT is allegedly engaged in instigating its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions, the agency said.

The agency further said that Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, “had collaborated with five other accused persons to hold secret meetings for promoting the anti-India ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir”.

“The investigations so far have revealed that the accused, along with several groups of people, had carried out campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khilafah or Islamic rule in India, and had been involved in activities aimed at dividing the people and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the agency said in a statement.

The federal agency took over probe from the Chennai police in the matter in July.

India News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
