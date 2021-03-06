NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three Bodo militants for killing a police officer in Assam in 2014.

The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The case pertains to an ambush by militants in January 2014 at Dhekiajuli which resulted in the death of Gulzar Hussain, the then additional superintendent of police, Sonitpur district, a civilian Anlark Basumatary and injuries to several policemen.

The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA.

As per the NIA chargesheet, the ambush was carried out by the National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Songbijit (NDFB-S), a Bodo militant outfit.

Two of the accused in the present case-Bishnu Narzary and Nitul Daimary-have been convicted in another case in which Narzary has been given death sentence while Daimary has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two other NDFB-S cadres, Kham Kham Daimary and Junu Basumatary, who were involved in the case, have already been killed in separate encounters with security forces.

Further investigation into the case is on.