NIA files chargesheets in Manipur’s Jiribam killings, PNB ₹18.85 crore robbery cases

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted chargesheets in connection with two separate incidents in Manipur, including the Jiribam killings, in which six Meitei individuals—three women and three children—were killed, allegedly by Kuki-Hmar militants in 2024. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted chargesheets before the Special NIA Court-1, Manipur, on January 23 (Representative photo)

The second chargesheet pertains to the robbery of ₹18.85 crore from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Manipur in 2023.

Both chargesheets were submitted by the NIA branch office in Imphal before the Special NIA Court-1, Manipur, on January 23, officials said.

The Manipur high court last year had pulled up the NIA for the prolonged delay in filing a progress report in connection with the Jiribam killings on November 11, 2024.

Six members of a Meitei family, including a 10-month-old infant, were abducted by armed militants from a relief camp in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district following a gunfight with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The gunfight reportedly claimed the lives of 11 armed Kuki militants.

Later, during area domination, a number of automatic assault rifles, RPGs, ammunition, explosive materials, and military gear were recovered.

The chargesheet in the Jiribam killings case was submitted against three accused: Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya (40) of Moinathol village, Dilkhos Grant, Cachar district, Assam; Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang (24), the younger brother of Boya; and Khopuimoi Hmar alias Puia (33) of Keisel Punji, Borobekra, Jiribam, Manipur.

Since May 3, 2023, over 260 individuals have been killed and more than 60,000 people displaced. However, the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025, has led to renewed rehabilitation efforts, with the government announcing a December 2025 target for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Meanwhile, the robbery at the PNB Ukhrul branch was allegedly committed by armed cadres of the eastern flank of the NSCN (IM) (National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Isak Muivah), led by self-styled Lt Col (then Major) P. Joseph alias P. Jackson of Roni village in Kamjong district.

The chargesheet in this case was submitted against Jackson Phinao, who is presently staying at Lungpotang, Ukhrul city, Manipur.

The NSCN-IM cadre was reportedly arrested from Roni village in Manipur’s Kamjong district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

On November 30, 2023, an armed gang entered the bank through the entrance used by bank staff, overpowered the manager and staff members, including security personnel, and looted ₹18.85 crore from the bank’s strongroom.