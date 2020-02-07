e-paper
Home / India News / NIA gets 15-day custody of suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh

NIA gets 15-day custody of suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh

Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 04:01 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
In this undated photo, is seen suspended DSP Davinder Singh. Singh was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said (PTI File)
         

A National Investigation Agency court extended on Thursday the judicial remand of suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, and three others, by 15 days in connection with the probe related to alleged terror links of the former police officer.

The other three accused are Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his accomplice Mohammad Rafi and law school dropout Mohammad Irfan.

“The judicial remand of DSP Davinder Singh and three others has been extended for 15 days. The DSP will be sent to the Hiranagar Jail in Kathua district while three others have been sent to Kot Balwal Jail on the outskirts of Jammu city,” said an official.  

Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month.

During a search of the car, one AK-47 assault rifles, three pistols, five hand grenades, 174 live rounds of AK-47 and 36 live rounds of pistol and other incriminating material were recovered from it.

Subsequently, a case FIR No. 05/2020 under sections 18, 19,20,38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, section 7/25 of Arms Act and section 3/4 of Explosive Substances Act was registered with the Police Station Qazigund.

After initial investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was taken over by the NIA and several teams of the central agency have been questioning the suspended police officer in Jammu.  

On January 23, a special NIA court in Jammu had granted 15-day custody of Davinder Singh, Syed Naveed, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmad Rather and Syed Irfan Ahmad to the investigating agency.

top news
