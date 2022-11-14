Home / India News / NIA probing blast on Udaipur railway track: Railway minister Vaishnav

NIA probing blast on Udaipur railway track: Railway minister Vaishnav

Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Officials said mining explosives were used in the blast at Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

Police personnel inspect a site after an explosion occurred that led to cracks and broke flange on the track of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line at Odha Railway bridge, in Udaipur on Sunday.
An explosion occurred on a railway track here on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was to pass, police said and added they are investigating all angles, including sabotage.

“Local people informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify those responsible,” Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the blast was reported about 35 km from Udaipur. “We have our best on the spot - Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agencu (NIA) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The accused will be severely punished,” he said. The bridge restoration team is also on the site.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident was worrying and ordered director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Mishra said efforts were being made to identify and arrest those responsible. “Necessary action is being taken in coordination with railway officials,” he said. The DGP further said that central agencies were cooperating in the probe. Teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory and the ATS visited the spot and conducted investigations.

Another police official said a “Superpower 90” detonator was used for the explosion. “The blast appears to be well-planned. Due to the alertness of the local people, the matter came to light and a major incident was averted,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur Express from the Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

