NIA probing Vaze's claim that he planted explosives to become super cop: Reports

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's claim that he had planted the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's resident as he wanted to solve the case and become a super cop overnight, news agency ANI reported, quoting NIA sources.

Vaze was arrested over his alleged links with the Antilia bomb scare incident and the subsequent death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran whose car was found parked near Antilia carrying explosives. On Thursday, his custody has been extended to April 3.

Appearing in the special NIA court, Vaze said he was made a scapegoat in the case. He said he investigated the case only for one and a half-day as it should have been investigated.

"I was investigating officer of the case for one and a half days and did whatever I could in that capacity. But there was a sudden change in some plan somewhere. I went to the NIA office on my own and was arrested," he said.

The NIA has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Vaze in this case.

The explosive-laden car which was found near Antilia belongs to Mansukh Hiran. But the car got stolen a week before the bomb threat incident. A week after the security breach incident, Mansukh Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane. Hiran's wife accused Vaze of being involved in her husband's mysterious death.

NIA has found that a suite was booked for 100 days at a plush hotel in south Mumbai by paying ₹12 lakh and using a fake Aadhar card with a false name but Vaze's photo as ID proof.

(With agency inputs)